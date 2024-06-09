Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.97 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,460,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,240,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $11.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.