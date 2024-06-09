Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $77.23. 2,127,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,441. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

