Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615,298. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.