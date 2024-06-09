Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 19,380 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after acquiring an additional 183,702 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.79. 1,776,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,007. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

