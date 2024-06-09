Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 401.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 5,111,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

