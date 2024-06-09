Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.75

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.75 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.21). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.20), with a volume of 121,891 shares traded.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £370.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,337.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.13.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

