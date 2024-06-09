State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 16,755 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $57,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

