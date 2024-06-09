State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 3.70% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $113,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 431,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,374,000 after acquiring an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 721,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 914,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

