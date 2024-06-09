State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $190,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after buying an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.37 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

