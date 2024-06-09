State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $285.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

