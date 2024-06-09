State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $55.22 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,258 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 246.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.94. 2,499,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,372. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.