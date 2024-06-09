State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $70.96 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $70,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.97. 2,555,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

