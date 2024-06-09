State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 37,712 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $82,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 151,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,666,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.