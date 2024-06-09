Status (SNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $131.79 million and $1.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03324924 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,490,257.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

