StepStone Group LP Makes New $167,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.31. 13,932,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.