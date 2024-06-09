Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

SFIX stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $447.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 216,988 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

