StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.06. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

