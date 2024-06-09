StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $751.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

