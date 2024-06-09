StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

