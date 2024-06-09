StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.