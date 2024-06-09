StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
