StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

