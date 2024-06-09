StockNews.com Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 582.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

