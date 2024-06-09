Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 221.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 2.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.51. 584,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,952. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

