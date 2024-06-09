Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.77

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.80. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 56,249 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

