SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of SunPower from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $4.56.

SunPower stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. SunPower has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $581.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in SunPower by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 185,761 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

