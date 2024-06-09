SWAN Capital LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SWAN Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VSS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.30. 403,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,123. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

