SWAN Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.9% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 496,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,393. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

