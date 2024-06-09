T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

TROW traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. 649,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

