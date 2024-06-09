Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires 25,285 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises about 1.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of Wayfair worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $645,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $645,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,664 shares of company stock worth $3,656,493. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,471. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

