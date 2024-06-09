Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

