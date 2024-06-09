Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 6.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,283,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,479,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,471,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BURL traded down $4.69 on Friday, reaching $229.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,284. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.