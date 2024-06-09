Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. 1,504,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.