Tabor Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,166 shares of company stock worth $2,992,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.57. 266,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,353. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

