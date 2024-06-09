Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 50,326 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,326 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 74.56.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SN traded down 0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 75.80. 1,220,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 80.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of 68.56 and a 200-day moving average of 57.62.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.