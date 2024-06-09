TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TATT stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
