TD Cowen Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $138.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.92.

NYSE XYL opened at $137.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

