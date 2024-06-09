Teilinger Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 8.7% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $127,675,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 1.3 %

Entergy stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

