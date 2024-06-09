Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $136.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 83,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

