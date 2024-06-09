Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,096 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Texas Roadhouse worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.77.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

