Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,953 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Texas Roadhouse worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,583. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

