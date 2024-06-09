Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. Has $187.70 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 15.9% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. owned about 8.43% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $187,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 384,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.