Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. Has $187.70 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 15.9% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. owned about 8.43% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $187,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
VNLA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 384,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.