The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $373.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $338.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.