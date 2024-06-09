The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $252,640.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.60. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 620.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

