The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $117,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.06. 4,558,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

