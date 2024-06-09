The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.79

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and traded as low as $10.39. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 77,556 shares.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.2039 dividend. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

