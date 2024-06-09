The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $20,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.1 %

TTD traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

