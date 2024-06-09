Thematics Asset Management Boosts Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.