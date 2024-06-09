Thematics Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up 1.8% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $40,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.7 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $213.90 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $221.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

