Thematics Asset Management Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 1.6% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $36,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at $43,824,446.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.41 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

