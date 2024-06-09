Thematics Asset Management Has $16.26 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,668 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tsai Capital Corp increased its position in Danaher by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,433,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

